Police chase utility van driver in Ventura County

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

The California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver of a white utility van on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County on Thursday.

Ventura County sheriff's initiated the pursuit after the vehicle was wanted for involvement in a road rage incident.

The van reached high speeds on the 101 Freeway as it entered Ventura County.

Due to weather conditions, NewsChopper4 was unable to continue following the chase.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

