Car chase reaches speeds of 120 mph in erratic pursuit

A driver who traveled at speeds of up to 120 mph on the 605 freeway led police on a chase from Orange County to Whittier on Sunday after officers responded to a report of a possible kidnapping.

The report for the possible kidnapping came out of Laguna Beach, according to law enforcement dispatch. Further details on the report were not immediately available.

The driver traveled on surface streets and freeways in Cerritos, Long Beach, Paramount and Whittier, at times reaching speeds of 90 to even 120 mph on freeways and narrowly avoiding other drivers on surface streets. Ultimately, the driver stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Glengarry Avenue and See Drive in Whittier.

There, NewsChopper 4 captured two people exiting the vehicle and entering what appeared to be a business through an open back door. Two people were detained shortly after.

Police did not disclose the names of the two individuals who were arrested.