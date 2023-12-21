Pursuit

Car chase ends following PIT maneuver under freeway in Tarzana

By Karla Rendon

A car chase came to an end in Tarzana on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 following a PIT maneuver.
A police chase that started in Ventura County came to an end in Tarzana after the California Highway Patrol succeeded in stopping the driver with a PIT maneuver.

Ventura County law enforcement was in pursuit of the driver for vehicle code violations. Authorities decided to pull away from the chase as the driver traveled near Tarzana but the CHP picked up the pursuit after spotting the car in the area.

The chase came to an end around 10:25 p.m. when CHP successfully deployed a PIT maneuver under a 101 Freeway underpass, bringing the suspect vehicle to a halt. The driver attempted to evade officers by running away but only got about 100 yards away from the officers before being tackled to the ground.

It is unclear what charges the driver may face.

