Chase involving stolen vehicle ends near Anaheim resort

Police were chasing a possibly stolen vehicle in the Anaheim area on Friday.

The pursuit began near Huntington Beach sometime before 9 p.m. after law enforcement received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area.

After traveling at a high rate of speed on area freeways, the driver exited on surface streets in Anaheim. At least two people ran out of the vehicle after it stopped at a place of lodging near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue.

At least two people were detained at the scene.