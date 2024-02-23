Pursuit

Chase involving stolen vehicle ends near Anaheim resort

By Karla Rendon

A car chase ends in Anaheim on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

Police were chasing a possibly stolen vehicle in the Anaheim area on Friday.

The pursuit began near Huntington Beach sometime before 9 p.m. after law enforcement received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area.

After traveling at a high rate of speed on area freeways, the driver exited on surface streets in Anaheim. At least two people ran out of the vehicle after it stopped at a place of lodging near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue.

At least two people were detained at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us