Sparks fly from car during high-speed chase from Orange County to LA

By Karla Rendon

An erratic driver with paper license plates tried to fight a police officer Monday night after surrendering to law enforcement at the end of a car chase.

Seal Beach police engaged in a pursuit with the driver after he refused to yield to officers due to his paper license plate. At some point, the driver stopped on an LA freeway, ditched his vehicle and attempted to carjack another driver. After failing to do so, he returned to his car and continued to take off.

While driving through Los Angeles, sparks were seen coming out of the driver's vehicle for reasons that are unknown.

The driver ultimately surrendered to police on the northbound 5 Freeway near Elysian Park. As he was being escorted to the police cruiser, he attempted to fight an officer.

