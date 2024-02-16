Driver in reportedly stolen truck leads officers on chase from City of Industry to OC

Police were chasing a possibly stolen pickup truck from the City of Industry to Orange County Friday night.

The chase began shortly after 9 p.m. when law enforcement attempted to yield a driver believed to have been traveling in a stolen truck. After refusing to comply with officers' orders to pull over, the driver took off and instigated a pursuit that lasted more than an hour.

The driver traveled through Long Beach, Norwalk, Garden Grove and Irvine. The driver continued traveling through Irvine, eventually driving to a heavy mountain area, preventing NewsChopper 4 from following it.