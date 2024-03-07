Pursuit

Truck driver surrenders to police after chase ends in Studio City

By Karla Rendon

The driver of a truck surrenders to police in Studio City following a pursuit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

The driver of a truck surrendered to law enforcement after she failed to yield when officers attempted to pull her over for aggressive driving and tailgating.

The driver of the truck was spotted traveling through heavy traffic on the freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Studio City.

Shortly after exiting the freeway, the driver of the truck pulled over and surrendered to police near the intersection of Hortense Street and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

Law enforcement did not identify the driver nor specify what charges she may face.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us