Truck driver surrenders to police after chase ends in Studio City

The driver of a truck surrendered to law enforcement after she failed to yield when officers attempted to pull her over for aggressive driving and tailgating.

The driver of the truck was spotted traveling through heavy traffic on the freeway before exiting onto surface streets in Studio City.

Shortly after exiting the freeway, the driver of the truck pulled over and surrendered to police near the intersection of Hortense Street and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

Law enforcement did not identify the driver nor specify what charges she may face.