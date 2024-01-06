Driver surrenders to authorities following chase in possibly stolen van

Police were chasing a possibly stolen van in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

The chase began sometime before 11:15 p.m. when authorities received a call of a possibly stolen van. The driver traveled from Hawthorne to Paramount to South Gate, eventually surrendering to police after coming to a stop on Garfield Avenue.

No injuries were reported in connection with the chase.

Authorities did not release the name of the driver or reveal what charges they may face.