Pursuit

Driver leads police on chase from Pacific Palisades to Torrance

By Karla Rendon

Police chase a driver in West Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

Police were chasing a vehicle believed to have been driven by a possible burglary suspect from Pacific Palisades to the South Bay on Friday.

The chase began sometime before 7:50 p.m. near the coast after law enforcement got a call of a possible burglary. The driver led police on freeways and surface streets through West LA, Redondo Beach and Inglewood before eventually reaching Torrance.

In Torrance, the driver went to an apartment complex and ran inside a unit. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us