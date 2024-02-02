Driver leads police on chase from Pacific Palisades to Torrance

Police were chasing a vehicle believed to have been driven by a possible burglary suspect from Pacific Palisades to the South Bay on Friday.

The chase began sometime before 7:50 p.m. near the coast after law enforcement got a call of a possible burglary. The driver led police on freeways and surface streets through West LA, Redondo Beach and Inglewood before eventually reaching Torrance.

In Torrance, the driver went to an apartment complex and ran inside a unit. It is unclear if any arrests were made.