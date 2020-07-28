Police Chase

Police Chase of White Pickup Truck Ends in Violent Crash in South LA Area

By Shahan Ahmed

A police chase on the 110 Freeway heading north from the 405 Freeway ended in a violent crash on surface streets in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the chase around 8:50 p.m. with the pickup truck speeding on the 110 Freeway before taking the Manchester Avenue exit.

Moments later, the pickup truck appeared to ignore the traffic light and crashed into a dark colored van. The front of the van was badly damaged, with airbags deployed. The white pickup truck also deployed its airbags.

A female driver exited the vehicle and made a run for it, but police caught up to the suspect and took her into custody. At least two other people were also in the pursuit vehicle, and it was not immediately clear if all people in the pursuit pickup truck were accounted for by law enforcement.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

