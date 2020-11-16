Police Chase White Pickup Truck Speeding Without Headlights On

Police were in pursuit of a white pickup truck wanted for speeding in Orange County Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pursuit started around 8:32 p.m. near the 91 Freeway and the 71 Freeway, the CHP said.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:40 p.m. as the driver was in the Anaheim area.

The driver was on the freeway without headlights on and driving on the wrong side of the street. Authorities pushed back and appeared to go into tracking mode.

At one point, the driver pulled into a gas station and managed to find time to possibly pump gas. Moments later, the driver again jumped into the pickup and took off speeding, with the white vehicle's lights cut off

As the pickup made its way into Fullerton, the driver was hitting 95 mph on surface streets with no headlights on.

The driver continued to speed on surface streets and drive erratically, continuing to be "blacked out" with no headlights on.

As the chase continued, the driver made his way to 5 Freeway northbound and headed into Los Angeles County, continuing to drive without headlights on and speeding at upwards of 100 mph.

