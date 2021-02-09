Police Chase

Slow-Speed Police Chase in Compton Ends With Driver Falling Out of Car

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

A slow-speed police pursuit in Compton ended with the driver falling out of the car Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 11:20 p.m., with the car moving at slow speeds of 5-15 mph.

The car was moving at extremely slow speeds in a residential neighborhood until it came to a stop at the entrance to a driveway. As a standoff was brewing, the driver's side front door popped open and a man fell out of the front seat onto the ground.

The driver did not appear to be moving and was possibly unconscious. Soon after, deputies moved in and took the man into custody.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

