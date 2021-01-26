Police Chase Car at High Speeds in Gardena, Torrance Areas

A police chase of a silver car driving at dangerously high speeds moved through the South Bay Tuesday night, ending in Torrance.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:50 p.m., as the driver in the silver car was on the 91 Freeway westbound and exited at Artesia Boulevard, where the freeway ends.

The driver was hitting speeds of 90 mph on surface streets and not following the rules of the road, including running red lights and going on the wrong side of the road.

As the driver continued to move westbound, the chase moved into the Torrance area.

After a few close calls and even a missed PIT attempt by police, the driver suddenly decided to pull over and comply with police near the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Madison Street.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.