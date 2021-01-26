Police Chase

Police Chase Car at High Speeds in Gardena, Torrance Areas

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police chase of a silver car driving at dangerously high speeds moved through the South Bay Tuesday night, ending in Torrance.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:50 p.m., as the driver in the silver car was on the 91 Freeway westbound and exited at Artesia Boulevard, where the freeway ends.

The driver was hitting speeds of 90 mph on surface streets and not following the rules of the road, including running red lights and going on the wrong side of the road.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pursuit 2 hours ago

Police Search for Pursuit Driver in Lynwood

covid-19 long haulers 3 hours ago

Cedars-Sinai Launches Program for COVID-19 Patients With Long-Term Symptoms

As the driver continued to move westbound, the chase moved into the Torrance area.

After a few close calls and even a missed PIT attempt by police, the driver suddenly decided to pull over and comply with police near the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Madison Street.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

This article tagged under:

Police ChasePolice pursuitAntelope Valley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us