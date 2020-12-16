Sparks Fly as Multi-County Police Chase Travels Up 405 Freeway From OC to LA County

A police pursuit ended after sparks flew and a car was left smoldering on the 405 Freeway in the Redondo Beach area Wednesday night, following a multi-county chase.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:50 p.m., as the car was driving on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Long Beach area coming from Orange County.

Around 11 p.m., the car had moved into the Carson area and entered the South Bay.

Soon after, sparks began to fly from the car, as it continued northbound on the freeway.

Near the Rosecrans Avenue exit, the driver seemingly decided that a great escape was not in the future. As the car came to a stop, the sparks were replaced by smoke.

Only one person emerged from the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be a woman. The driver surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.