Police Chase

Police Chase Assault With a Deadly Weapon Suspect in South Los Angeles

By Shahan Ahmed

Police were in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect driving a white car in South Los Angeles Monday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:10 p.m.

The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car was driving at slow speeds when it hopped onto the 10 freeway momentarily, with even cars driving in the middle lane of the freeway passing the pursuit vehicle and the patrol cars following behind.

Soon after, the driver seemed to circle back to Vernon Avenue and 46th Street, where Newschopper4 first picked up the pursuit.

Please check back for updates.

