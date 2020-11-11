Police Chase

Police Lose Track of Car During High Speed Pursuit in South LA

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a speeding vehicle near downtown LA Wednesday night, before law enforcement lost track of the black Kia Soul in South LA.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 11:05 p.m., as the car was zooming on the 110 Freeway southbound coming from the San Fernando Valley and crossing by Dodger Stadium and downtown LA.

The car continued to move at high speeds and eventually exited in South LA. Crossing famous intersections like Florence Boulevard, the driver decided to turn off the car's headlights in an attempt to evade authorities.

As the car crossed under a freeway overpass, the police helicopter and the ground units lost track of the vehicle near 59th Place and Grand Avenue.

A large police presence was in the area searching for the driver and the vehicle, but it did not appear the driver or the vehicle were immediately found.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

