A police pursuit of a vehicle that started in Norwalk ended in Whittier Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:20 p.m.

Moments later, police performed a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Patterson Place. As the car spun out, the driver immediately exited the PT Cruiser and surrendered to authorities.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.