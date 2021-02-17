Motorcycle Police Chase Hits Speeds of 145 mph, Travels From SF Valley to Orange County

Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle wanted for racing and speeding on Southern California freeways Wednesday night, with the chase moving from Calabasas to Anaheim at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The motorcycle rider, who was hitting speeds of 145 mph during the case, was wanted for failure to yield and excessive speeding, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said racing was involved and the rider was wanted for failure to yield, as well.

WATCH LIVE: Police are chasing a motorcycle that is hitting dangerously high speeds, currently on the 5 Freeway southbound in the Santa Fe Springs area. https://t.co/A3r9c2b10I pic.twitter.com/2bK7KQ4ENs — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 18, 2021

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 11:10 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley, as it hit speeds of 145 mph on the 5 Freeway southbound through Burbank.

UPDATE: The motorcycle pursuit came to an end in Anaheim, with the rider getting off the bike and surrendering. https://t.co/Om32zHOhs6 pic.twitter.com/anunvmW4aF — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 18, 2021

Given the speed, the chase made its way down through Norwalk, Downey and Santa Fe Springs in the blink of an eye. The chase was in La Mirada around 11:34 p.m., approaching the 91 Freeway interchange.

As the motorcycle made its way into Orange County, the bike appeared to run out of gas or the rider simply decided it was time to surrender. In Anaheim, the rider pulled over to the shoulder and immediately walked backwards towards officers to end a dangerous chase that hit speeds that approached 150 mph.