Police Chase

Police Chasing Possible DUI Driver in Custom Pickup Truck in San Fernando Valley

By Shahan Ahmed

Authorities were in pursuit of a possible DUI driver in a mammoth "T-Rex" truck in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 9:45 p.m. on the 101 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard, with the driver speeding on the California motorway.

The driver was wanted for a possible DUI, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Los Hills Station. The pursuit started in the Malibu area, the department said.

The driver exited the freeway and took the giant vehicle onto surface streets, ignoring street lights.

Please check back for updates.

