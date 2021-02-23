Police Chase

Police Chase Down 2 Speeding Cars in Hawthorne Area

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police chased down two cars hitting dangerous speeds in the Hawthorne area Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the two vehicles, with police close behind, around 10:40 p.m., with the two cars hitting speeds of nearly 120 mph.

Soon after, the drivers of both vehicles appeared to realize that police were following them and proceeded to exit the 105 Freeway under the escort of lights and sirens.

Drivers of both vehicles pulled over and peacefully surrendered.

