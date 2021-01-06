Police Chase of Speeding Driver in Orange County Ends at Motel 6

A police pursuit of a speeding driver ended at a Motel 6 in Buena Park Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 7:35 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway heading towards Santa Ana, with the driver hitting speeds of nearly 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was wanted for speeding, according to City News Service.

The driver proceeded to take the 55 Freeway northbound before taking the 91 Freeway westbound.

Around 7:50 p.m., the driver ran out of the moving car and rushed into a Motel 6 in the city of Buena Park near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Valley View Street.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was located and arrested.