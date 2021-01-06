Police Chase

Police Chase of Speeding Driver in Orange County Ends at Motel 6

By Shahan Ahmed

A police pursuit of a speeding driver ended at a Motel 6 in Buena Park Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 7:35 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway heading towards Santa Ana, with the driver hitting speeds of nearly 100 mph.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 3 hours ago

Nearly 1 in 4 Testing Positive for COVID-19, as LA County Reports 258 New Deaths

Windsor Hills 4 hours ago

Two 18-Year-Olds Charged in Fight That Resulted in Councilor's Death Plead Not Guilty

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was wanted for speeding, according to City News Service.

The driver proceeded to take the 55 Freeway northbound before taking the 91 Freeway westbound.

Around 7:50 p.m., the driver ran out of the moving car and rushed into a Motel 6 in the city of Buena Park near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Valley View Street.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was located and arrested.

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseOrange CountyPolice pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us