Slow Speed Pursuit Ends With Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

A slow speed police pursuit of a suspected DUI driver traveled through Van Nuys and Arleta before ending in Sun Valley Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:10 p.m., as the woman behind the wheel of an SUV was leading police through residential streets in the San Fernando Valley.

The woman eventually drove into a cul-de-sac before pulling over and getting out of the vehicle. The woman appeared to be going into her back seat when officers quickly rushed her and took her into custody in Sun Valley, without further incident.

The woman was suspected of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.