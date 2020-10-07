Police Chase

Slow Speed Pursuit Ends With Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

A slow speed police pursuit of a suspected DUI driver traveled through Van Nuys and Arleta before ending in Sun Valley Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:10 p.m., as the woman behind the wheel of an SUV was leading police through residential streets in the San Fernando Valley.

The woman eventually drove into a cul-de-sac before pulling over and getting out of the vehicle. The woman appeared to be going into her back seat when officers quickly rushed her and took her into custody in Sun Valley, without further incident.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

south bay 29 mins ago

South Bay Man to Plead Guilty to Lying About White Supremacist Membership

LAX 49 mins ago

Rocket Man Strikes Again? Pilots Report Jet Pack Sighting Near LAX

The woman was suspected of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

This article tagged under:

Police Chasesan fernando valleyPolice pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us