Police Chase of Stolen Utility Truck Ends With Arrest in Hollywood

A man was taken into custody in Hollywood Monday after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen utility truck.

Authorities began pursuing the truck -- which was reported stolen from a job site in Hollywood on Monday -- in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue in Studio City about 2:35 p.m., authorities said.

The man led police on freeways through the Calabasas and Thousand Oaks areas before looping back and returning to the San Fernando Valley on the Hollywood (101) Freeway.

The man exited the freeway at Hollywood Boulevard and continued to flee -- slowly -- from police on surface streets before stopping the truck just after 4 p.m. in the area of West Sunset Boulevard and North Curson Avenue after running over a spike strip.

He surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

