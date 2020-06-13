High Speed Police Chase Ends in Corona Area

A high speed, dangerous California Highway Patrol pursuit of a white car ended in Corona Saturday evening.

The driver of a white car was traveling at speeds easily in excess of 100 mph, with Newschopper4 Bravo tracking the vehicle at about 120 mph.

UPDATE: The police pursuit of a white car going well over 100 mph in the Corona area ended when the driver pulled over and surrendered. https://t.co/jiEsguHuOa pic.twitter.com/NRb01sprNy — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 14, 2020

The driver was using the center median on surface streets to pass cars and blowing through stoplights without regard for other vehicles on the street.

Moving on and off freeways at high speeds, the driver finally appeared to understand that the authorities would not give up the chase and pulled over near the intersection of West Yorba Street and West 6th Street.

The driver surrendered to police around 7:20 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.