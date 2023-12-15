High-speed pursuit ends in Pomona

Claremont Police were chasing a vehicle in Ontario on Friday night.

The pursuit ended in Pomona near Town Avenue and Bonita Avenue.

Upland Police was also assisting in the chase.

The passenger wheel was down to the rim on the pursuit vehicle. Police were able to box the driver in and surround the car before the driver surrendered.

A SWAT armored vehicle was called in to assist after the driver refused to get out of the car.

Details on what prompted the pursuit were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.