Police Chase of Speeding White Car Ends in Eagle Rock Parking Structure

A high-speed police pursuit of a white car traveled from Carson to north of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night, before the car was found abandoned in an Eagle Rock parking lot.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:55 p.m., after the car rapidly passed through downtown LA on the 110 Freeway.

The white car moved onto the 101 Freeway before exiting near Echo Park and driving around Echo Park Lake. The driver proceeded to eventually get to the 5 Freeway and heading towards the 110 Freeway.

The car was hitting speeds of 95 mph on the freeway and topping 65 mph on surface streets, while speeding through red lights. Given the dangerous driving, the police units on the ground appeared to pull off the chase, with only a police helicopter following the chase from above.

Moments later, the driver pulled into an underground parking structure at the Eagle Rock Plaza.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit or whether the person or people in the vehicle were found.

