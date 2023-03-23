Police K-9 Rips Driver's Pants Off After Chase

A police K-9 ripped a driver's pants off following a chase that began in Moorpark and ended in Sherman Oaks Thursday night.

The chase began with the driver getting onto the 101 Freeway in the Ventura County community. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Camarillo.

The driver appeared to drive over a spike strip on the 101 Freeway but continued fleeing. The car's front tire eventually popped off, after which the driver exited the freeway in Sherman Oaks near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Valley Heart Drive.

Police spun out the vehicle, but the driver did not seem to follow officers' commands after exiting. A police dog attacked the driver and ripped their pants off, which eventually led to the person surrendering.