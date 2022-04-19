Police Arrest Driver After Pursuit Ends in Crash on Mulholland Drive

Police Tuesday night arrested a driver who led officers on a pursuit in a reported stolen SUV before crashing on Mulholland Drive.

Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to stop the blue Honda Passport in the Van Nuys about 9:25 p.m., but the driver fled.

The driver led police onto the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway to Sherman Oaks, exited onto Ventura Boulevard, then drove on high speeds on canyon roads. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashing on a dirt embankment on Mulholland Drive.

The driver did not exit the vehicle for an hour before SWAT officers broke windows and pulled him out.