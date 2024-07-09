Driver sideswipes work truck during San Fernando Valley chase

The driver of a stolen car sideswiped a work truck Tuesday during a chase on streets in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Details about the auto theft were not immediately available.

The driver of the silver Toyota sedan stopped on a street to grab what appeared to be a folder of documents from the car's trunk. She then got back behind the wheel and took off when a police SUV pulled up behind the car.

The driver stopped again after officers pulled back and a law enforcement helicopter tracked the car from overhead. The driver headed into the Van Nuys area, where she made a U-turn on a narrow street, then sideswiped a yellow City of Los Angeles work truck.

The driver stopped a few blocks later when officers deployed a spike strip. The folder of documents she retrieved from the trunk scattered onto the ground when the woman crawled out the driver's side window.

She was taken into police custody.