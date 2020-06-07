Police Chase SUV Traveling at High Speeds

A police pursuit that started in the Long Beach area Sunday traveled through Orange County and downtown Los Angeles at high speeds before ultimately concluding in the Calimesa area in Riverside County.

The driver was wanted for speeding in the Long Beach area and the chase started around 2:33 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 2:55 p.m., as the SUV was going around 100 mph on the 405 Freeway southbound in the Long Beach area. The SUV then went onto the 22 Freeway eastbound before catching the 5 Freeway northbound in Orange County.

The driver was traveling through the Norwalk area around 3:10 p.m. and performed a dangerous maneuver by moving onto the inside shoulder of the 5 Freeway to avoid traffic.

The SUV was consistently moving at high speeds and weaving in and out of lanes while on the 5 Freeway.

Around 3:20 p.m., the SUV continued past the 10 Freeway and the 101 Freeway and stayed on the 5 Freeway northbound.

The SUV then continued onto the eastbound 10 freeway approaching the 605 Freeway. The SUV was using HOV lanes to pass other cars while a CHP helicopter and car followed from the air and the ground.

The SUV lost both its front tires around 3:50 p.m., though it was unclear if a spike strip caused the tire damage. The SUV continued to travel over 80 mph with both front wheels on metal rims, as the car entered the San Bernardino area.

Around 4 p.m., the SUV passed the 215 Freeway and stayed on the 10 Freeway eastbound. The vehicle slowed down to around 60-65 mph but continued driving on the freeway while its front tires appeared to only be metal rims.

As those rims gave out, the SUV starting launching sparks. Even though the vehicle slowed down, it was a matter of time before the chase came to an end.

Around 4:18 p.m., the SUV slowed down near the center divider and stopped. Soon after, a man wearing a cowboy hat exited the SUV and surrendered to police.