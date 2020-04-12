Police Pursuit in Long Beach Area Ends in Crash on Freeway

A police police in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas Sunday ended in a crash on the 605 Freeway

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase shortly after 5 p.m., with the driver zooming through red light and sheriff's vehicles in hot pursuit attempting multiple PIT maneuvers.

As the pursuit vehicle attempted to get on the 605 Freeway at Spring Street, a cruiser performed a PIT maneuver that sent the SUV crashing into the center divider of the freeway.

All people inside the vehicle appeared to comply and surrender without issue.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.