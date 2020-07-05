Police Chase Ends With Driver Backing Up Past Officers and Crashing Into Curb

A police chase in the San Gabriel Valley Sunday concluded in a bizarre manner, when the driver put the pursuit vehicle in reverse and rolled by officers and crashed into a curb.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 7:55 p.m., as the car was moving from the city of Pasadena to the city of Alhambra.

The driver appeared to be selectively following the rules of the road, occasionally blowing through stop lights and signs, while other times stopping at red lights and stop signs.

The driver seem to stop and was possibly surrendering when the car began to roll slowly backwards, narrowly missing the police cruisers and officers who had their guns drawn. The vehicle continued to roll past another car before it crashed into a curb and came to a stop.

Officers quickly blocked in the car, and the driver surrendered without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.