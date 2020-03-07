Police Pursuit in Riverside County of a Red Minivan

Police were in pursuit of a red minivan in Riverside County in the Corona area Saturday.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the police chase around 3:55 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

The red minivan appeared to have a damaged back bumper and was ignoring stop lights and speeding. At one point, the pursuit vehicle hit over 100 mph on the 15 Freeway.

The vehicle was driving in a construction zone, running over cones, on the inside of the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley.

