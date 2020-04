A police pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Whittier area ended in Arcadia Wednesday night, authorities said.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 10:20 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said the pursuit of the suspected stolen car started in the Whittier area.

The driver stopped in the city of Arcadia shortly before 10:30 p.m., and he was forcefully pulled from the car to end the pursuit.