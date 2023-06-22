Police pursuit

Jaguar driver tops 100 mph in chase from Riverside County to South LA

A pursuit that began in Riverside County ended in the South Los Angeles area when a driver abandoned the sports car.

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver at times exceeded 100 mph before seemingly vanishing during a chase through Los Angeles County Thursday night.

The chase began in Riverside County. The driver of the Jaguar, whom police said was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, was clocked at least once at 121 mph on the 10 Freeway.

The driver seemingly ditched the car under an overpass in South Los Angeles, with the vehicle slowly rolling down a street, bumping into the back of a van, and continuing through an intersection.

A police officer stopped the car, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was arrested.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Police pursuitLos Angeles Countypolice chase
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us