Watch: Officers chase driver of stolen Kia Soul

The chase began in South Gate after a report of a stolen vehicle.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities are chasing the driver of a stolen Kia Soul Tuesday morning on streets and freeways in Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began in South Gate after a report of a vehicle theft. The driver exited the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens and continued on streets, stopping at traffic lights and maintaining speeds between 15 and 30 mph through Commerce.

