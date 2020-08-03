Pico Rivera

Police Pursuit Ends in Pico Rivera Area

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

A police pursuit of an SUV traveled through the cities of Industry and South El Monte before eventually ending in Pico Rivera Monday night.

Newschopper4 Brave was over the chase around 10:35 p.m.

The driver was traveling at high speeds on surface streets, as well on multiple freeways.

Eventually, the SUV began to slow down on the 605 Freeway and took an exit. The driver pullover on the freeway overpass and surrendered without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

