Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in Santa Ana

Police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen pickup truck in the Santa Ana area Saturday evening.
Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 6:05 p.m., as the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and passing vehicles in a reckless manner.
The California Highway Highway Patrol said the pickup truck was a suspected stolen vehicle.
The pursuit ended on Warner Avenue near Pullman Street around 6:20 p.m. when the driver suddenly pulled over. At least three people exited the suspected stolen vehicle without further incidence.
