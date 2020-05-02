Police Chase

Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in Santa Ana

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

Police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen pickup truck in the Santa Ana area Saturday evening.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 6:05 p.m., as the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and passing vehicles in a reckless manner.

The California Highway Highway Patrol said the pickup truck was a suspected stolen vehicle.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Huntington Beach 1 hour ago

200 Volunteers Distribute Food to Huntington Beach Community

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Bobby Lee Verdugo, Leader of 1968 LA School Walkout, Dies

The pursuit ended on Warner Avenue near Pullman Street around 6:20 p.m. when the driver suddenly pulled over. At least three people exited the suspected stolen vehicle without further incidence.

Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseOrange CountyPolice pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us