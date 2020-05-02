Police Pursuit of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Ends in Santa Ana

Police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen pickup truck in the Santa Ana area Saturday evening.

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo were over the chase around 6:05 p.m., as the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and passing vehicles in a reckless manner.

The California Highway Highway Patrol said the pickup truck was a suspected stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Warner Avenue near Pullman Street around 6:20 p.m. when the driver suddenly pulled over. At least three people exited the suspected stolen vehicle without further incidence.

Please check back for updates.