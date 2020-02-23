Police Chase

High Speed Police Pursuit Ends in Whittier Area

By Shahan Ahmed

Police were in pursuit of a speeding black pickup truck on the 60 Freeway in the Pico Rivera area Sunday night that moved into a residential part of Whittier.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 10:35 p.m.

Around 10:43 p.m., the driver ran out of the black pickup truck and disappeared into a group of apartment complexes near the intersection of Sargent Avenue and College Avenue in the city of Whittier.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Please check back for updates.

