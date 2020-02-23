High Speed Police Pursuit Ends in Whittier Area

Police were in pursuit of a speeding black pickup truck on the 60 Freeway in the Pico Rivera area Sunday night that moved into a residential part of Whittier.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 10:35 p.m.

Around 10:43 p.m., the driver ran out of the black pickup truck and disappeared into a group of apartment complexes near the intersection of Sargent Avenue and College Avenue in the city of Whittier.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

