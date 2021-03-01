Police Chase

Multi-County Police Chase Ends With Driver Running Into Orange County Walmart

A passenger got out of the car in Riverside before the chase continued into Orange County.

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police pursuit of a black Mercedes Benz without license plates started Monday night in Riverside County before ending with the driver running inside an Orange County Walmart.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:30 p.m. in the Anaheim Hills area, with a black car driving at slow speeds on the 91 Freeway westbound.

The pursuit started at 9:57 p.m., Riverside police said. The pursuit was related to a vehicle code violation. Riverside police said the car was missing license plates and had three people inside when the pursuit began, but one passenger got out of the car in Riverside.

The car was traveling at around 55 mph on the freeway, so it was not a high-speed chase.

Around 10:47 p.m., the car pulled off the freeway onto surface streets in the Buena Park area and began to drive slightly more erratically, occasionally making sudden stops.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On one of those stops, the black car came to a halt in the middle of the street before a rear passenger door popped open and a woman jumped out of the car.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the driver pulled into a shopping center in Westminster before driving up onto the curb and pulling the car directly in front of the main entrance to a Walmart and running inside.

About five to 10 minutes later, police appeared to have detained someone on a nearby corner. The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that the man detained was believed to be the driver in the chase and that he was arrested.

Deadly Costco Shooting 9 hours ago

Police Video Shows Chaotic Moments After Man With Intellectual Disability Killed in Corona Costco

Santa Ana 10 hours ago

33-Year-Old Nurse Charged With Sex Assault on 87-Year-Old Dementia Patient After Allegedly Being Caught in the Act

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseOrange CountyPolice pursuitAnaheim Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us