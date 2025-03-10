San Bernardino County chase ends in standoff and police shooting on Montclair street

Officers and a pursuit driver were in a standoff that ended in a shooting Monday after a chase in western San Bernardino County.

The pursuit began in the Chino area after a domestic violence report before moving into Fontana, Ontario and Montclair and came to an end at Kadota Avenue and Mission Boulevard. Several patrol SUVs and at least one armored SWAT vehicle were at the scene.

The driver remained inside the SUV for about an hour. The sound of gunfire could be heard as the driver exited the SUV.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but details about a condition were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There were no reports of injuries to officers.

Refresh this page for updates.