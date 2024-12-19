Pursuit

High-speed driver traveled recklessly throughout West LA

By Karla Rendon and City News Service

Police track a high-speed driver in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

Police called off a pursuit involving a high-speed driver after the suspect traveled at dangerous speeds throughout West Los Angeles.

The chase began sometime around 9:30 p.m. for reasons unknown. Due to the excessively high speed of the driver, ground officers ended their pursuit and law enforcement went into tracking mode.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The driver traveled at speeds of more than 100 mph on freeways before arriving on surface streets in Santa Monica. While traveling on the road, the driver exceeded speeds of 50 mph, blasting through red lights.

Three people exited the car driven by a reckless driving suspect near 19th Street and Michigan Avenue on the edge of Santa Monica.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The three began taking off on foot and briefly went into an apartment complex before two of them emerged and continued walking through the area. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us