High-speed driver traveled recklessly throughout West LA

Police called off a pursuit involving a high-speed driver after the suspect traveled at dangerous speeds throughout West Los Angeles.

The chase began sometime around 9:30 p.m. for reasons unknown. Due to the excessively high speed of the driver, ground officers ended their pursuit and law enforcement went into tracking mode.

The driver traveled at speeds of more than 100 mph on freeways before arriving on surface streets in Santa Monica. While traveling on the road, the driver exceeded speeds of 50 mph, blasting through red lights.

Three people exited the car driven by a reckless driving suspect near 19th Street and Michigan Avenue on the edge of Santa Monica.

The three began taking off on foot and briefly went into an apartment complex before two of them emerged and continued walking through the area. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.