Puppy in a Handbag Tossed From Moving Vehicle During 2-Hour LA Pursuit

LA Animal Services is caring for the puppy, who was recovered by LAPD officers.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A puppy thrown from a moving vehicle during a chaotic police pursuit that spanned two hours and several Los Angeles communities is recovering in the care of LA Animal Services.

The pursuit of a 27-year-old attempted murder and carjacking suspect began Friday around midday near 101st and San Pedro streets in the South Los Angeles area. Police pursued the pickup with a heavily damaged front suspension into the LAX area, where the driver rammed through cars at a stoplight before stopping and getting into a getaway SUV stopped on the street.

Watch: Pursuit Driver Abandons Damaged Pickup, Gets Into Back of SUV Near LAX

Watch: Sparks Fly and Passengers Scatter in LA Pursuit

At some point, the puppy was placed in a designer bag and throw from the moving vehicle. LAPD officers rescued the dog, who was turned over the South LA Animal Services.

The dog appeared to be unharmed, police said.

The dog will remain in the care of Animal Services, pending an investigation, police said.

The chase continued through several South Los Angeles communities with a line of patrol SUVs in pursuit. At some point, a rear tire of the SUV was damaged.

The chase ended in a West Carson neighborhood with three people, including the attempted murder suspect, in custody.

