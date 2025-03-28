Pursuit

Watch: Officers chase wrong-way flatbed truck driver in Whittier

The truck driver was on a sidewalk in Pico Rivera before speeding the wrong way on streets in Whittier and other parts of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers are in pursuit of a driver in a stolen flatbed truck Friday afternoon in Pico Rivera and Whittier.

Details about the truck theft were not immediately available, but the chase began near USC in Exposition Park south of downtown Los Angeles.

At one point, the driver hopped a curb and drove onto a sidewalk to avoid cars stopped at an intersection in Pico Rivera.

The driver then entered the 605 Freeway in Whittier and went the wrong way on several streets in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles before returning to the freeway.

The driver remained on the freeway through Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk and southern Los Angeles County.

