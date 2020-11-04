Police Chase

Custom $350K Pickup Crashes Into Pole to End San Fernando Valley Chase

After roaming through the San Fernando Valley, the driver decided to take the monstrous vehicle into the parking lot of a Taco Bell, but he failed to execute the dismount and crashed into a pole.

By Shahan Ahmed

A possible DUI pursuit involving a mammoth Ford dual-wheel pickup truck owned by a celebrity DJ ended with a crash that brought down a light pole Wednesday night in the San Fernando Valley.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 9:45 p.m. on the 101 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard, with the driver speeding on the California motorway.

The driver of the modified Ford 6x6, customized in Salt Lake City and valued at about $350,000, was wanted for a possible DUI, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Lost Hills Station.

Customizer Dave Sparks said the truck was prepared for DJ Marshmello last year. In an Instagram posted, Sparks said his client texted him to say the truck had been stolen.

The pursuit started in the Malibu area.

The driver exited the freeway and took the giant customized vehicle onto streets, ignoring traffic lights and passing other cars in a dangerous manner. The sheer size and weight of the vehicle made it difficult to image officers performing a PIT maneuver or doing anything that could hinder the driver.

After roaming through the San Fernando Valley, the driver decided to take the monstrous vehicle into the parking lot of a Taco Bell, but he failed to execute the dismount and crashed into a pole.

After getting stuck, the driver surrendered to authorities, thus ending a truly bizarre pursuit in the San Fernando Valley, near the intersection of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Vanowen Street.

