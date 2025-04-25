Watch: Hollywood Hills pickup pursuit ends in standoff outside home

Officers chasing a pickup at low speeds on canyon roads in the Hollywood Hills are involved in a standoff with the driver outside a home in the hills above Sherman Oaks.

The chase began after reports of a hit-and-run driver. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The Toyota Tacoma hit at least two spike stripes on winding Mulholland Drive above Hollywood to the south and the San Fernando Valley to the north.

Officers attempted two PIT maneuvers on the truck, which appeared to have damaged tires, on Coldwater Canyon Avenue, but the Tacoma lumbered on down the two-lane road toward the valley.

A third PIT attempt brought the chase to an end in front of a Sherman Oaks house at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Clawson Place. The pickup came to a stop in front of a hedge with patrol cars blocking the vehicle from behind.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Coldwater Canyon Avenue.