Driver arrested in Lancaster neighborhood after pickup chase from LA to Antelope Valley

Officers chased a pickup driver Wednesday morning on narrow and curving mountain roads and into the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

The chase was on Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Angeles Forest Highway as the driver headed north toward the Antelope Valley. It began after a report of a stolen vehicle, possibly a work truck with tools and other items in the bed, at about 6:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Foothill Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Once the chase left mountain roads, the driver continued into the Palmdale area. At times, the truck was on the wrong side of the road and rambling over curbs.

The truck crashed into at least two other vehicles. The driver attempted to ram the truck between to vehicles stopped at an intersection before reversing and driving over a sidewalk to get around the traffic.

The driver got out of the truck in a Lancaster residential area, setting off a police search of the neighborhood. The driver was eventually taken into custody.

Details about the pickup theft were not immediately available.