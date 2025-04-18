Pursuit

Watch: Officers chase Ford Mustang driver in West LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers are chasing a Ford Mustang driver on streets and freeways in the West Los Angeles area.

The pursuit began in the Hollywood area and continued into West LA on the 405 Freeway and into Santa Monica and areas near LAX. The driver pulled to the side of a road near Mindanao Way and Marina Expressway in the Del Rey area, where several patrol vehicles pulled up behind the car.

The driver opened the door several times and appeared to shout and gesture at officers.

The driver is wanted in a domestic violence investigation, according to authorities.

