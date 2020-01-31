Pursuit Driver Pulls Into Sherman Oaks Galleria Parking Area

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled into a parking area at the Sherman Oaks Galleria Friday after a chase that crisscrossed a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

No arrests were reported late Friday morning.

The driver was wanted in connection with a possible robbery. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The pursuit was on freeways and streets in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Granada Hills and other communities. The car was clocked at more than 80 mph as it approached the Orange Busway.

