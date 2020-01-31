Police Chase

Pursuit Driver Pulls Into Sherman Oaks Galleria Parking Area

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan led officers on a chase that covered several San Fernando Valley freeways

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCLA

Police pursue a Mercedes-Benz Friday Jan. 31, 2020 in the San Fernando Valley.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled into a parking area at the Sherman Oaks Galleria Friday after a chase that crisscrossed a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

No arrests were reported late Friday morning.

The driver was wanted in connection with a possible robbery. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Free Coffee 12 mins ago

It’s a Free Coffee Giveaway in Long Beach

West Hollywood 2 hours ago

Gratin Fries Have Arrived in the Nic of Time

The pursuit was on freeways and streets in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, Granada Hills and other communities. The car was clocked at more than 80 mph as it approached the Orange Busway.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Police ChasechasePolice pursuit
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us