Watch: Officers chase stolen tow truck in West LA, San Fernando Valley

Officers are chasing the driver of a stolen tow truck in Los Angeles' Brentwood area.

The truck with at least one damaged tire, possibly due to a spike strip, was in the Sepulveda Pass area traveling at slow speeds with a line of patrol cars in pursuit. At one point, the driver appeared to throw items out the window.

The driver ran several red lights in the Encino and Sherman Oaks areas. On busy Ventura Boulevard, the driver leaned out the moving truck's window and appeared to be shouting at pursuing officers.

Just before 2 p.m., the driver stopped on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, opened the door and appeared to communicate with officers.

Traffic in the area near Sepulveda Boulevard was at a standstill during the standoff. The driver was taken into custody.

Details about the tow truck theft were not immediately available.

